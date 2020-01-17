Share:

DSP Davinder Singh’s arrest and startling disclosures have once again raised questions on Indian Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and false flag operation against their own people. India Today report of 13 Jan suggests that the nexus between a decorated J&K Police officer and the terrorists is likely to ruffle many a feather as the past of the DSP is going to haunt the intelligence agencies for long. Interestingly, this DSP was awarded Police Medal for gallantry by the Occupied State of J&K and was awaiting his promotion to the rank of SP.

While India has a track record of involvement of her Military, Police and Intelligence agencies in false flag operations to gain international attention, there is a need to carry out an analysis of how deep is this network and why international community needs to raise the issue.

There is also a question of whistle blowers and officer of conscience in Indian establishment who have raised their voice against this network and are persecuted by the Indian intelligence.

First is the case of IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt (Gujarat intelligence bureau 2002); in our piece published in the Nation on 29 Dec 2019 we had pointed out that Sanjiv Bhatt was one such star. BBC report of 2011 had identified that police officers in India had openly stated in the Supreme Court that Modi had nodded to start of Gujarat Massacre in 2002. Sanjiv Bhatt’s sworn statement to India’s Supreme Court alleged that the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi deliberately allowed anti-Muslim riots. Thousands of people were killed in the violence in 2002. Sanjiv Bhatt had said that he attended a meeting at which Mr Modi is alleged to have said that the Hindus should be allowed to vent their anger. He also alleged that, in a meeting in the night before the riots, Mr Modi told officials that the Muslim community needed to be taught a lesson following an attack on a train carrying Hindu pilgrims.

Sanjiv Bhatt has been arrested, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by BJP government in 2018 to punish him in speaking truth to power.

Next is the case of IPS officer Hemant Karkare who was Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). A series of bomb blasts took place in Malegaon, Maharashtra on 8 Sep 2006, Samjhauta Express in Feb 2007 and Modasa, Gujarat and Malegaon on 29 Sep 2008.

Karkare led the investigation, in late October 2008 and ATS arrested eleven suspects, all Hindus, including a former ABVP student leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Swami Amritananda alias Dayanand Pandey, a retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay and a serving Army officer Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit. The accused belonged to a Abhinav Bharat with links to Sangh Parivar . Karkare’s ATS identified, for the first time, Hindutva organisations as being responsible for terrorism in India, and political commentators began to call it Hindutva terror or Saffron terror.

S M Mushrif is an ex IGP of Maharashtra and the author of famous book ‘Who Killed Karkare’. While addressing in seminar on Dahashat gardi aur Musalman organised by Muslim Numainda Council Aurangabad on 26 Jan 2018, Mushrif disclosed that Col Purohit talked about his ideas and ideology during investigation by Karkare. Col Purohit believed that current Indian Constitution was to be annulled and this Nation should be broken to erect the Hindu Rashtra. Prohit also disclosed that they had planned to train 40 officers and 200 Jawans in Nepal and few officers in Israel to make a core group. He was also in contact with Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of RSS. Col Purohit acknowledged that a lot of RSS cadres had become officers in Indian Army and other services and would help in erecting the Hindu Rashtra.

Karkare was put under lot of pressure in 2008, while investigating the case of Samjhauta Express; As per IGP Mushrif, the Indian Intelligence Bureau(IB) is completely under the control of Brahmins, actually IB is more Brahmanic than RSS and BJP. In order to stop investigations on Samjhauta Express case, Hemant Karkare was killed by IB in a false flag operation during Mumbai Attacks.

Mushrif believes that false narrative by Intelligence agencies and Media has been deliberately built against Muslims; Brahmins blast the bomb and you hang Muslims. Hemant Karkare lost his life in Mumbai attacks but changed the course of communalism in India. IGP Mushrif believes that Indian IB needs a clean up and till that time Muslims and Lower Caste will keep suffering.

Col Purohit was released after 9 years in jail, granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on 22 August 2017 and his case is still pending in the High Court of Mumbai. Pragya Singh Thakur, the prime accused in these terror attacks is a sitting MP in Lok Sabha and there is no one to ask the Indian establishment and judiciary.

Now we come to the issue of false flag operation by Indian Intelligence.

After Pathankot terror attack an article by Waqar K Kauravi was published in the News on 12 Jan 2016, the author pointed out fishy things in the whole story. An official SUV belonging to the SP Talivinder Singh of Gurdaspur district was hijacked by terrorists, who managed to throw out the SP and head towards the Air force base of Pathankot. The hijackers easily penetrated the heavily guarded airbase. Incidentally the entrance barriers of the airbase were removed exclusively for the vehicle to enter. The attackers then went on a terrorizing spree for almost a full day, right under media glare.

SP Talvinder Singh was cleared of all charges by NIA; however he was convicted in another case of rape and sentenced to 10 years, the question is why are LEAs involved in dubious activities, and why they are found to have links with terrorists?

Coming back to DSP Davinder Singh; Afzal Guru in a letter to his Advocate Sushil Kumar had stated before his hanging that same very officer Davinder Singh had sent him to Delhi. How come a decorated Police Officer of Indian Police is involved in apparent support and ferrying of “Muslim Terrorists” in two high profile cases? Why was he posted at the Airport when foreign ambassadors were visiting Srinagar on 10 Jan 2019, who can be seen in a group photo with 15 Ambassadors, should the International community be worried?

Even some people of conscience like Ravish Kumar raised the questions in Prime time NDTV on 14th Jan. It is stated that DSP Davinder Singh got 12 lac Rs for ferrying the so called Hizb terrorist to Jammu and onwards to Delhi. This amount is peanuts as there was a head money of 20 lac on Naveed Babu of Hizb who was arrested, more interesting to note is that Naveed Babu was also a Police absconder and had served in Indian Police.

Same DSP was posted closer to Pulwama during the attack on Indian Military convoy in Feb 2019. Congress MP AR Chowdhury said in a series of tweets that a “chink in the armour” had been exposed in the Kashmir Valley, and questioned who the “real culprits” behind the Pulwama bombing were.

Adeela Naureen in her article, India Betrayed published in the Nation on Feb 2018 had similar argument. Mumbai attacks in Nov 2008 were projected as India’s 9/11, with an objective to tell US and international community that India was a victim of Pakistani State terrorism and the world needed to ostracize Pakistan. The Indian media went into frenzy, bewildering and confounding Indian, and, to some extent, Pakistani audience, some of Pakistani channels and media houses deliberately supported Indian version and strengthened Indian case. Repeated doses of Mumbai attack mantra has created intellectual dementia in Pakistan, where no strong narrative was developed to rebut Indian claims, almost accepting it like a fait accompli and grim reality.

Elias Davidsson in his book ‘Betrayal of India’ has rebutted the Indian narrative and proved with authenticity that Indian version was totally concocted, based on deceit and outright lies, and that it was promulgated through a well thought out disinformation campaign ensconced in hyperbole.

What needs to be done by Pakistan:

Raise the issue in form of dossiers and tell international community.

Who funds these Police and Army officers and why shouldn’t India be taken to task by the FATF for terror funding of LEAs.

Expose the link between RSS, Military, Indian Intellignce and Police, also highlight the role of UP police in killing and rioting in NRC protests.

RSS and its surrogates in BJP are ruling the Rajpath, can these leaders be trusted with running the so called biggest democracy in the world?

Adeela Naureen and Umar Waqar

The authors are freelance journalists.

