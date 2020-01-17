Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman on Thursday termed opposition parties part of the PTI-led government.

He also termed the current political unrest aftershocks of his Azadi March.

Addressing media in Rawalpindi, he said instead of playing a strong role of the opposition, the political parties seemed to be a part of the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He stated that cracks in the opposition parties on several issues were benefiting government side which was very disappointing for the people of Pakistan and future of the country. He lamented that during JUI-F’s Azadi March they had not any expectations from the major opposition parties. He added that his party workers had come to Islamabad with a complete homework of one year for anti-government protest.

Talking about the recent amendments passed by National Assembly, he said the legislation took place in recent days was disappointing. Fazl said all disappointments created by these legislations must be ended. He said his party will not leave masses alone after all the major opposition parties disappointed him by taking side with government on many legislations.

He claimed that they were not against the military establishment but were against the meddling of military establishment in democratic process which must be avoided and ended.

Lashing out at the government, he said due to the failed policies of the government the economic system of the country was derailed which greatly affected the common people of the country.

In his comments on Madaris reforms, he said the word Maddaris reforms was a kind of insult for Madaris. The JUI-F chief said that government should talk about educational reforms rather than to use the word Madaris reforms. He further elaborated that they will not tolerate any pressure on Madaris. Fazl maintained that they will expose those who had exploited religious people in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that JUI-F was among few factions who did not take part in amendment of the bill regarding extension of COAS and opposed it.

Agencies add: The JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday announced launching of another movement against the incumbent government saying they will send the rulers home with public power.

He pointed towards another anti-government campaign expressing that the incompetent government was compelling people to suicide and sell their children in order to survive in these severe conditions of the country. He added that now the institutions themselves had also said that the economic situation will not improve for two to three years.

“The dispersed opposition is in interest of the government itself, so our responsibility has increased,” he added.

Fazl said they will disqualify the current government with public power, and urged the people to take to the streets.

Meanwhile, he said the allied organizations had detailed discussions with seminaries along with consensus on many issues. JUI-F chief called for curbing propaganda against madaris and expressed that “only time will tell who used seminaries and religious community for own benefit”.