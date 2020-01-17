Share:

LAHORE - A meeting was held to review art and culture related activities at Alhamra Art Centre on Thursday. According to an official, the meeting was presided over by chairperson Board of Governors Ms Muneeza Hashmi along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan. During the meeting different upcoming cultural projects were discussed. Muneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra would take systematic and concrete steps to further strengthen the cultural and literary traditions of the past. During the meeting, different decisions were taken to hold the “First Alhamra Women’s Festival” on March 8, 2020. She said that Alhamra would publish international level catalog on more than 325 artworks by 118 world-renowned artists which were displayed at Alhamra Art Museum. Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and deputy director Aftab Ansari also attended the meeting.