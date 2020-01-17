Share:

LAHORE - At least five people were killed and 843 others sustained injuries in road accidents reported in the Punjab during the last 24 hours, a spokesman for the Punjab emergency Service said on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, out of total injured, at least 463 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different public hospitals, whereas 380 minor injured were given medical treatment on the spot by rescue medical teams.

They said that at least 353 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 389 passengers were among the victims of the latest road accidents. The data shows that at least 212 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 200 persons placing Lahore at the top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 58 victims.

According to officials, at least 625 motorbikes, 108 auto rickshaws, 79 motorcars, 27 vans, 12 passenger buses, 22 trucks, and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.