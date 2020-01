Share:

LAHORE - The girls hostel of the Government College University has been named after Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah. A notification to this effect was issued on Thursday with the approval of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi. A boys hostel of the GCU was also named after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah recently. Old Ravians and the female students have appreciated the decision.