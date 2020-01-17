Share:

rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habib Tajik said wearing helmet for motorcyclists is as much important as food for a healthy body.

He added the citizens should understand the importance, advantages and safety of helmet and must wear helmets during riding a motorcycle.

Regional Police Officer expressed these views after distributing helmets among motorcyclists under friendly policing on Peshawar Road on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf and other senior and junior officers of City Traffic Police, teachers and students of Riphah International University and Atlas Honda Safety Manager Mubin Anwar. On the occasion, Regional Police Officer Sohail Habib Tajik and Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf distributed free helmets among scores of bike riders. They also briefed the citizens and road users.

Regional Police Officer and Chief Traffic Officer urged citizens, students, teachers and bike riders to obey traffic laws for not only their safety but also for others moving on/around roads. They said the City Traffic Police are taking all out steps for safety of public on roads.

They said the traffic police are going to launch special campaign against those riders who move without wearing helmets. The citizens appreciated the efforts of Regional Police Officer Suhail Habib Tajik and Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf for ensuring road safety among people.