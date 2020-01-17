Share:

LAHORE (PR): To elevate the entry level segment experiences, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, recently announced two new quality Nokia phones in Lahore. The new smartphones are: the Nokia 2.3, delivering a feature-packed camera fuelled by AI, helping you get the best shot, and the Nokia C1, a smartphone designed to entertain – anytime, anywhere. Arif Shafique, Head of Near East, HMD Global said: “Keeping in view the needs of the Pakistani audience, we are thrilled to welcome Nokia 2.3 and Nokia C1 for our fans.”

The Nokia 2.3 comes in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal and is available for PKR 16,900 whereas the Nokia C1 is available in Black and Red for PKR 7,850.