LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority on Thursday seized 80,000-kg expired chocolate during a raid at a warehouse.

According to officials, they also seized a truck full of expired chocolate when it was being transported to Faisalabad. Chemicals were used to purge expired chocolate of fungus, they said. The raid was conducted at the warehouse near Sial Flour Mills on a tip-off provided by a supplier, named Muhammad Aslam.

Earlier, on Jan 14, the Punjab Food Authority had sealed four food points and penalised two others while issued warning notices to five units over violation of the rules of the PFA Act.

The action was taken while carrying out an operation against big food points in Lahore and its surrounding areas under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

Memon said the PFA team raided Butt Karahi and sealed it over the worst condition of hygiene and failure to take preventative measures to control pests. The team also shut down Pak Asia Desi Karahi for using loose spices, preserving food in stinky freezers and failing to meet hygienic working environment. Also, a famous food-point Fazal-e-Haq Dera was sealed due to storing food in the washroom and poor cleanliness arrangements. A team of PFA also sealed Bashir Dar-ul-Mahi on account of mislabeling and over the presence of substandard food.