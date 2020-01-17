Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration collected Rs220 million in the year 2019 — millions more than what the administration collected during the previous five years collectively, according to the officials.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the administration remained successful in collection of Capital Value Tax.

The officials said that total tax collection during the previous five years remained below Rs10 million. The Deputy Commissioner said that the tax target for the year 2020 has been set around Rs1 billion, which the administration is hopeful of achieving. The official after getting cases filed against CVT cleared from the courts were also making recoveries of the arrears. They hoped that the CVT figure would reach Rs1 billion by December 31, 2020.

The Tehsil office has also collected Rs17 million as Advance Tax and Rs4 million as Gain Tax in first six months of the previous year.