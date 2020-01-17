Share:

ALGIERS - Italy’s prime minister on Thursday arrived in Algeria to discuss latest developments in the ongoing Libya crisis with the Algerian leadership. The Algerian state television reported that Giuseppe Conte will meet Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and discuss the latest developments in Libya. The visit came ahead of the Berlin Conference on Libya slated for Sunday. Earlier on Wednesday, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Algeria is giving priority to the Libyan crisis in order to launch the Libyan national dialogue. As part of the international efforts to end the infighting in Libya, an international conference sponsored by Germany will host Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, Haftar and representatives from 11 other countries -- including the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, China, Italy, Algeria, Egypt and the UAE. On Jan. 12, the internationally recognized government and Haftar accepted a cease-fire called by Turkey and Russia to end hostilities in Tripoli. However, Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing the proposed deal. On April 4 last year, Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the GNA. According to the UN, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 others injured. Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.