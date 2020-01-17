Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made major development in corruption probe against Nisar Ahmed, a frontman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. The anti-corruption watchdog investigators have traced transactions worth over Rs 226.5 million to Nisar Ahmed from a foreign country within the period of one year which was later transferred to Salman Shehbaz, NAB sources said.

The transactions records revealed that Rs 226.625 million had been transferred to the two bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif’s frontman, Nisar Ahmed, in 2016 from a foreign country in shape of US dollars and Telegraphic Transfers (TTs). It was also revealed that the amount of $769,511 had been transferred to Nisar Ahmed’s bank accounts only in a month, whereas, the money worth more than Rs 20.8 was separated transferred on September 30 and October 13 in the same year.

NAB sources said that the accused person has not satisfied the joint investigation team regarding the transfer of money.

He is said to be the responsible person who took care of financial matters of undisclosed and fake companies including Good Nature Trading Company which was established to hide black money.

The investigators have not been provided with the financial reports of the companies as well which enables the anti-corruption watchdog to get details of investments, sources added.