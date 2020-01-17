Share:

attock - Four persons belonging to same family including a man, his son, and wife were shot dead over land dispute in village Girdi in the limits of union council Dakhner situated in the jurisdiction of Injra Police station of Attock. Police sources said that Ayub Khan had some land dispute with residents of same village. When they were working in the fields, both parties exchanged harsh words which took ugly turn when the accused allegedly took out weapons and showered bullets over the family resultantly Naseem Khan, 66 , his son Ayub Khan, 43, his wife Shamim, 60, and his uncle Aziz Khan, 63, received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The assailants managed to flee from the crime scene. On getting information District Police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani along with DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia and crime scene unit squad reached the spot and supervised the investigation process.

Later the dead bodies were handed over for burial to their heirs after their autopsy at THQ hospital Jand. Till the filing of this report, no FIR was registered.