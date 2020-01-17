Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Industries & Production, Commerce, and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood has chaired a meeting of Auto Industry Development Committee (AIDC) to discuss local manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The meeting was organized by Engineering Development Board(EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production.

All major stakeholders including Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Pakistan Association of Auto Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), senior officials from Ministry of Industries & Production, Engineering Development Board, Federal Board of Revenue, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Commerce, leading car manufacturers, truck & bus manufacturers, 2-3 wheeler manufacturers attended the meeting

Replying to a query by PAMA, the advisor announced that EV Policy is the domain of Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) as per rules of business and EDB has been designated at the secretariat of EV Policy. He authorized preparation of policy to EDB and submission of first draft within a months’ time. Entire automotive sector expressed relief on the announcement by the advisor that the task is handed over to a technical organization which is most relevant body working for promotion of automotive sector.

Various tariff and non-tariff proposals were discussed in the meeting. The participants were of the view that advisor may grant them 15-20 days for submission of concrete proposals on local manufacturing of EVs. Chairman EDB advised the participants from various segments of automotive sector to expedite submission of their proposals to EDB in view of the timeline given by the advisor.

The investment under the Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21), proposals by various companies to invest in EVs under ADP, standardization of equipment, promotion of localization, exports of parts and components in long run, employment generation and positive impact on national exchequer were the main discussion points in the meeting. Advisor to PM also emphasized that the policy will be prepared to best suit the needs of our country. In addition, the investment made in the part manufacturing will also be safeguarded. Explaining the importance of EVs, he emphasized that synchronized efforts are required to shift to EVs in order to achieve best possible results

Advisor to PM while announcing the way forward urged that “Make in Pakistan” will be supported in each policy including EV manufacturing, the imports will be discouraged and provision of job to youth will be targeted while aiming to achieve environmental goals.

On behalf of entire automotive sector, Chairman EDB thanked advisor for attending the meeting in person to clarify doubts about preparation of EV Policy. CEO EDD ensured submission of first draft of the policy to MoIP within stipulated timeframe.