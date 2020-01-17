Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has asked the concerned officers to identify the land at a suitable location for launching a low-cost housing scheme for poor people of the province.

He was presiding over a meeting of Sindh Katchi Abadies Authority here at his office on Thursday.

Secretary Human Settlements and Special Development Baqaullah Unar, SKKA Director General and regional directors also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that there were 1429 katchi abadies in Sindh, out of which 578 were in Karachi, 418 in Hyderabad, 87 in Mirpurkhas, 89 in Sukkur, 113 in Larkana, while 144 are in Shaheed Benazirabad.

It was further told that the total area of these settlements was almost 26,458 acres.

It was further disclosed that 467 settlements were such which were still to be notified. “In Karachi 160, in Hyderabad 150, in Mirpurkhas 36, in Sukkur 26, in Larkana 42 and in Shaheed Benazirabad 53 katchi abadies are not notified,” it was told. Addressing the meeting, Baloch asked the officers to ensure completion of the ongoing development schemes on time and improvement in revenue receipts so that new schemes might be included in the next budget.

He said that the amount allocated for these settlements under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) would be increased so that their infrastructure could be improved.