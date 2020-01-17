318 MPs suspended for not filing assets details

Share:

Islamabad - Following the end of deadline and failing to submissions of assets details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday suspended the membership of 318 parliamentarians.

According to the latest list shared by the ECP, a total of 318 MPs are yet to submit their details of assets. However, the commission has asked the Parliament and sectaries of all the provincial assemblies that the suspended members would not be able to take part in any type of lawmaking process.

It is important to mention that for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a chief election commissioner had extended the time for the facilitation of remaining MPs from 5pm to 12am last night to submit their details of assets to the commission.

A special desk had also been established to facilitate the parliamentarians in the submission of their details of assets.

After the first deadline was ended on December 31, the commission had issued a statement, containing names of the legislators and their constituencies and they were issued a final notice to fulfil the legal requirement by January 15.

As per the list of members of National Assembly, Provincial Assembly and Senate released by the ECP, out of 1,195 MPs, 876 have submitted their assets details and rest of the members are yet to submit.

It is worth mention that according to the list of ECP, the chief ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had failed to submit their details of assets in first list but now all chief ministers have submitted their details of assets.

According to the official updated list of ECP, 70 members of national assembly and 12 Senators were also in the list who did not submit their details of assets even the due date is expired on December 31.

As per the new list, 115 members of Punjab Assembly, 60 of KP Assembly, 40 of Sindh Assembly, and 21 members of Balochistan Assembly have not submitted their details of assets.

According to details, the big guns who did not submit their details of assets to the commission included, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Sadaqat Abbasi, Aamir Kiyani, Sanaullah Musti Khel, Farrukh Habib, Raja Riaz, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Qadir Patel, Burgess Tahir and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

As per the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif have also submitted their assets details to the commission.

As per the rules the members who are suspended will not be able to participate in any form of legislation.

