ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s civil and military leaderships yesterday reaffirmed the country’s unshakable political, diplomatic and moral support and solidarity with Kashmiri people until realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

They reiterated this commitment at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, SAPM Dr. Moeed Yousaf, DG ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior military and civilian officials attended the meeting.

The huddle reviewed all aspects of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and decided to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner.

The meeting welcomed the consideration of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN Security Council yesterday and noted that it reflects the international community’s recognition of the seriousness of the situation.

The participants condemned India’s inhuman lockdown of eight million Kashmiris for over 165 days, the egregious human rights violations of Kashmiris by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces.

The meeting also condemned the threat posed to peace and security by the BJP government’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

On August 5 last year, India had stripped the disputed valley of its special autonomy it had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order.

India, amid a harsh security and communication lockdown, revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Kashmiris see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Pakistan had strongly condemned the move and vowed to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps” taken by New Delhi.

Also on October 31 last year, Indian authorities had formally revoked the restive area’s constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories: one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet said that Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council (UNSC) discussing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir again.

He said that an internationally recognized dispute, Jammu and Kashmir remains on the Security Council’s agenda and its consideration by the Council reflects recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation.

In a subsequent tweet, the prime minister said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister’s remarks followed a meeting of the UNSC on Wednesday during which the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir was reviewed.

Although the UNSC meeting on Wednesday took place behind closed doors, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun had spoken to journalists outside the chamber, confirming that the council had reviewed the situation in occupied Kashmir.

“The issue of India and Pakistan is always on the agenda of the Security Council,” said the Chinese ambassador while pointing out that “recently, we have also seen some tensions.”