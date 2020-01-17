Share:

The Warsaw Pact was an alliance formed by the

Soviet Union and its Eastern bloc allies.

In response to formation of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that the United States of America is leading to this day, the Soviet Union made a security arrangement with lbania, Poland, Romania, Hungary, East Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Bulgaria in 1955. The pact was named Warsaw Pact as the treaty was signed in Warsaw. Signed in 1955, it pact remained intact until 1991. Just like NATO’s main purpose this treaty also called on the member states to come to the defense of any member attacked by an outside force and it set up a unified military command under Marshal Ivan S. Konev of the Soviet Union.

In 1990, East Germany left the Pact and reunited with West Germany; the reunified Germany then became a member of NATO. The rise of non-communist governments in other eastern bloc nations, such as Poland and Czechoslovakia, throughout 1990 and 1991 marked an effective end of the power of the Warsaw Pact. In March 1991, the military alliance component of the pact was dissolved and in July 1991, the last meeting of the political consultative body took place.