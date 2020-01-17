Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday sought explanation from Federal Minister Faisal Vawda on his behaviour in a talk show on private TV channel and also banned his participation in any talk show for next two weeks.

This was confirmed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her tweet. The prime minister has sought explanation from Federal Minister Faisal Vawda on his behaviour in a talk show on private TV channel.

She further said that the prime minister also banned Faisal Vawda’s participation in any talk show for next two weeks. The development comes days after Faisal Vawda created a storm in the TV studio by bringing a black boot to television channel’s talk show.

He started mocking the main opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for supporting to the amendment bills relating to extension in tenure of the services chiefs, saying the opposition party was “lying down to kiss the boot” to save their own corruption.

Stunning all including other guest panellists from the PPP and PML-N as well as viewers of the programme by placing the boot on top of the table during the live TV show, Vawda mocked the PML-N slogan ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ by saying ‘Boot Ko Izzat Do’.

He claimed the opposition party was deviating from its stance by lending unconditional support for the services chief’s tenure bills. When asked why he was criticising the PML-N for supporting the PTI government on these bills, Vawda said: “It was our stance. We were doing it for the Pakistani nation and we stood firm on our stance”.

Both the guest panellists from the PPP and PML-N walked away from the programme as mark of protest, saying the PTI ministers were causing damage to the national institutions.