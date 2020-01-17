Share:

According to a media platform, Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent a letter to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. In the letter, the Prime Minister proposed three names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The prime minister clearly stated in the letter that purpose of writing letter to Shehbaz was to ensure that "meaningful negotiations" could be held on the appointment of the new commissioner.

The names of three former federal secretaries were suggested by PM Khan in the letter. These included Jamil Ahmed, Fazal Abbas Maken and Sikander Sultan Raja.

PM Imran stated that he had written to Shehbaz so that the pending issue of appointment of a new CEC could be resolved.