Share:

rawalpindi - Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four suspects involved in burgling houses and dacoities in different parts of the city.

Police also rounded up a man for impersonating cop and registered a case against him.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Police Station Ganjmandi headed by Inspector/SHO Israr Satti, carried out a raid and held two dacoits involved in committing a dacoity in a mart in area of Mohanpura and killing the owner Navid Akram over showing resistance a couple of days ago.

The police have also seized weapons from their possession, he said adding that the accused confessed their crime during investigation after which they have been sent to jail for identification parade.

He said earlier City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has taken stern notice of the dacoity-cum-murder in Ganjmandi area and formed a special team under the surveillance of SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran tasking it to attest the dacoits.

He said the special team made hectic efforts and managed to catch the dacoits.

He further informed that another police team, headed by SP Potohar Syed Ali, apprehended two robbers involved in burgling house in limits of PS Civil Lines and recovered stolen jewellery and other valuables from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Zain alias Raghu (the ring leader of robbers gang) and his accomplice Nasir, against whom a case was also registered.

He said ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima also played a vital role in tracing out and arresting the robbers.

Similarly, Taxila police held an A category Proclaimed Offender (PO) involved in murder in 2018.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Syed Ali and his team.

In yet another development, police arrested a man on charges of impersonating a cop of Sindh police and registered a case against him with Police Station New Town.

In briefing to City Police Officer, SP Rawal Division Asif Masood told that Station House Officer Police Station New Town Mirza Javed Iqbal spotted a suspect and stopped him for questioning and found a fake card of Sindh police from possession of fraudster.

He said police investigators approached high-ups of Sindh police who did not verify the card of the accused and termed him a fake cop.

He said a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was on.