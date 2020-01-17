Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all the ministries and departments concerned to present report on implementation of measures regarding public relief and its results within two days.

Presiding over a meeting on measures to control prices of commodities and provide relief to people, the prime minister said that the present government’s only priority is to provide maximum relief to people.

He also directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to curb hoarding and profiteering.

Imran Khan said that the government is aware of the difficulties people have to face due to difficult economic situation and the economic reforms introduced by the government.

He said the government has allocated Rs190 billion for Ehsaas programme.

“Health insurance worth over Rs0.7 million is being provided to the needy people under Sehat Insaf Card. He said the government has provided Rs7 billion to Utility Stores to bring reduction in the prices of essential commodities,” the premier said, adding all possible administrative measures are being taken to ensure provision of essential commodities, control their prices and check profiteering and hoarding.

Imran Khan directed to finalise at the earliest the proposal of increasing monthly stipend under Benazir Income Support Programme.

He also directed the advisor on commerce to finalise proposals and the required steps to decrease price of fertilisers by 400 rupees to provide relief to the small farmers.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Food Security Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, special assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nadeem Afzal Chan and former finance minister Shaukat Tareen.