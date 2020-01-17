Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Core Committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday decided that the government, while moving ahead along with all its collation partners, would develop a consensus to bring an amended law regulating the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — the anti-corruption watchdog.

The committee that met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan decided that an already formed parliamentary committee comprised party leadership would sit with the opposition parties to discuss their proposed amendments on already government-sponsored law on the anti-corruption watchdog, said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, while briefing journalists after the meeting.

The manifesto of PTI is that there should be zero tolerance on corruption and corrupt practices, she said adding that the government would not compromise such priorities as pledged with the people. “Due to our minority in the Senate, we through mutual consultations would remove hurdles in the legislative process without making compromise on the basic parameters and bench mark set by the government,” she said

Dr. Firdous explaining about the Core Committee’s decisions said that the meeting decided that it would move ahead taking along with its coalition partners and address all their reservations. “The PM thanked all the coalition partners who in the larger national interest, continuity of democracy and for economic and political stability in the country showed full confidence over the leadership of PM,” she said.

She said that all rumours and speculations have now ended about the coalition partners’ quitting the government.

The meeting also showed its reservations over the action of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda for bringing an army boot in a live TV talk show, SAPM said adding that an explanation had already been sought from him.

A decision has been taken to ban the minister on TV talk shows for 15 days.

Dr Firdous said that PM told the meeting about all initiatives taken at economic and political fronts and to give relief to the poor in the wake of rising inflation. PM also told the participants about the government’s national narrative on issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir, she said adding that the meeting discussed in detail the political and economic situation of the country.

She said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on his US visit to give strength to the voice of Kashmiris.

The PM in the meeting directed the political leadership to celebrate 5th February as Kashmir Day with full participation and also plan an effective road map and strategy to bring the Kashmir issue in media as international agenda. “The day will be celebrated at government and party levels.”

She informed reporters that PM approved the legal reforms structure proposed by Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) to make speedy trials in the cases that were pending for years.

The PM also decided that in order to improve relations of government with the public, such programmes should be planned at district and local levels that directly give benefit to the masses. The party lawmakers would plan such plans and make sure their presence in them, she said.

The committee showed its reservations over the recent actions of the Indian government and said that India through its RSS ideology has made a plan of genocide of Muslims and its state, the government and its institutions were showing hatred towards Muslims.

Over the recent snowfall and rains that that caused heavy loss to lives and public property, the meeting asked the provincial governments for speedy rescue and relief operations especially in Balochistan, she said. She said that the federal government would announce relief package to the victims after collection of date of damages.