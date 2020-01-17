Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday summoned session of the Punjab Assembly in the Assembly chambers on January 23 at 3:00pm. The PA session has been convened on the requisition of the Opposition. According to a gazette notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat, it would be the 18th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly during which multiple ordinances will be taken up for legislation. Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is expected to chair the session. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by the Assembly Secretariat.