Around 80,000 kilogram worth expired chocolate were recovered by the Punjab Food Authourity , the organisation functioning as Provincial food authourity. The rotten chocolates were extracted from a warehouse.

This act has led to the saving of atleast a hundred thousand children from consuming the rotten chocolates. The authourities discovered it from two trucks full of the expired chocolate which were already prepared dispatched to Faisalabad and Lahore.

According to PFA, the criminals would repack the chocolates after using the chemicals in order to camouflage the effect of rotteness and manipulate the level of fungus.