LONDON - A number of items from the wardrobe of Queen Victoria are set to go under the hammer next week after being kept in a wardrobe for 100 years.

The outfit – including a pair of bloomers, bodice, skirt and leather boots – was given to royal photographer Alexander Lamont Henderson following the death of Queen Victoria in 1901. The items were then passed down through generations and are now in the possession of Henderson’s great-great grandson, Roderick Williams, at his home in Coltishall, near Norwich.

The 63-year-old has now decided to sell the collection to make room for his own clothes and experts have predicted that the royal outfit could fetch more than £15,000. “We think the clothes were probably given to him by servants in the royal household, perhaps in return for taking photographs of them,” Williams said. “Alexander caught Queen Victoria’s attention thanks to his experimental colour work with glass plate lantern slides and enamels.” Williams added that his great-great grandfather created a number of portraits for Queen Victoria, including one of her husband Prince Albert and her Scottish attendant John Brown.

“He took photos of Queen Victoria and also worked with glass plate negatives taken by other photographers but, sadly, much of his work has been lost or destroyed,” Williams explained.

“When my great-great grandfather died in 1907, the clothing was passed down through the generations. It’s been kept in a wardrobe.”