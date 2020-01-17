Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau over acquittal petition of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the illegal recruitment case. The court was hearing a case of illegal recruitment in Gujranwala Electric Power Company against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf here Thursday. Ashraf’s Lawyer argued that the Lahore NAB had already denied irregularities in recruitment case. He also pleaded that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case after recent amendment in the NAB Ordinance. On this occasion, the investigation officer sought more time from the court in order to submit the reply. court granted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case till January 24. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and seven other defendants were indicted in the case over allegations of illegal recruitment in GEPCO. The National Accountability Bureau had filed reference against Ashraf and other accused persons on the charge of making illegal appointments in the electric power company. Earlier, the NAB had filed a reference against the former premier for misusing his authority and violating the rules in hiring 437 employees in Gepco.