ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator SirajulHaq has said that abrupt emergence of differences among coalition partners are the indicators that the PTI government is soon going to be packed.

Addressing a seminar at Mansoora on Thursday, he added that on one side the government allies were showing reservations that the PTI failed the fulfill the commitment made with them at time of cobbling together the coalition while on the other side a tug of war continued between the centre and provinces over power sharing issue.

But, he continued, the government, instead of resolving the problems, was persistently displaying a non-serious attitude and itself creating a crisis after another.

The act of a Federal Minister to bring boot in a live TV was the recent example of it, he added.

The Minister act followed by a futile debate on it, said Senator Siraj, was tantamount to bring serious damage to the reputation of the national institution and it was also disrespect to the entire nation. The masses were the ultimate victims of the entire political drama, he stated.

The Senator said that the government was not only formulating flawed domestic policies but it also failed to perform positively on diplomatic front.

Instead of fighting the case of people of Kashmir, he said, the PTI regime has started a war with people of Pakistan.

The skyrocketing inflation and unemployment made it impossible for a common man to meet his both ends in present circumstances, he said. The IMF was on driving seat and it has taken control of the all government sectors, he said.

The JI Emir criticised the Prime Minister for not even fulfilling his main commitment to start a ruthless and across the board accountability drive.

He said that the government has never questioned the 436 powerful people named in Panama Leaks in past 16 months. Similarly, he added, the accountability watchdog has yet to start inquiry on 150 mega corruption scandals despite possessing all the records of the cases.

Siraj called for referring the matter to the Federal Shariat Court of those who cursed each other by holding Holy Quran in their hands during National Assembly proceedings.

He said that the people needed to stand united against the ruling elite which were active only to protect their own interest.

He said the JI could bring the real change in the country if voted to power. The seminar held under the banner of National Association for Education and was attended by the heads of different educational institutions and teachers.