KARACHI - SabaQamar is a leading actressof Pakistan’s showbiz industry who has done a variety of roles on the big and small screen. Saba, who has already been praised by her character in drama serial Cheekh has now moved on to sign her next film.

However, the actress has not yet disclose details about the project but few media reports says that the movie will be a mass entertainer with lots of commercial elements in it. Saba shared a sneak peek of her new script on Instagram.

The film is being produced by Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia under the banners of JB Films & Mastermind Films. Mohsin Ali has penned the script while Saqib Khan will be directing it.

This means that Saba already has two movies in the bag for 2020. Her first movie for this year, Kamli, is a SarmadKhoosat directorial which is reported to be a ‘tragic love story’.

The film, directed and produced by SarmadKhoosat will release around Eid-ul-Fitr next year.

SabaQamar in Baaghi has been an inspiration for a lot of women while she is also actively focusing on social issues and discussing their importance within today’s Pakistan. Alongside her, Mahira Khan has also mentioned on multiple occasions that she tries to raise her voice regarding critical issues as well.

It looks like 2020 will be a year full of surprises, where we’ll see Saba in more than one genre.