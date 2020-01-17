Share:

Mandi Bahauddin - Punjab Health Secretary Captain retired Muhammad Usman visited here new and old DHQ Hospitals and carried out inspection of different departments and wards. Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DC Mahtab Waseem Azhar, CEO Health and officers from building and finance departments accompanied the secretary. Talking to the media persons, he said under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all available resources were being utilized to provide the latest modern medical facilities to the public. He said 10 departments in the new hospital have been made operational. Left over work of construction including boundary wall soon be completed. The old hospital would also continue functioning at its present location. He hoped that with new hospital which is tertiary medical facility with three secondary hospitals in each tehsil of the district will meet needs of medical treatment of the people. He also directed Xen Building department and ECO Heath to ensure completion of the remaining left over work in the new hospital and equip it with all machinery that is available in sufficient quantity for all the departments including ODPs of the new hospital.