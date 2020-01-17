Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 43,065.09 points as compared to 42,993.02 points on the last working day with the positive change of 72.07 points (0.17 %). A total of 229,862,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 171,256,950 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.545 billion as compared to Rs 6.122 billion during last trading day. Total 354 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market , out of which 200 recorded gain and 137 sustained losses whereas the share prices of 17 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 60,410,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.13, World Call Telecom with a volume of 11,671,500 and price per share of Rs 1.30 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 9,085,500 and price per share of Rs 28.32. Shezan Inter recorded the maximum increase of Rs 23.95 per share, closing at Rs 555 while Murree Brewery was runner up with the increase of Rs 16.13 per share, closing at Rs 684.80. Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs 125 per share, closing at Rs 2375 whereas Indus DyeingXD decreases Rs 29.30 per share closing at Rs 557.05.