LAHORE - Provincial Secretary Environmental Protection Department Saima Saeed on Thursday chaired a meeting to devise a strategy to stop fuel adulteration. She informed participants of the meeting that it was decided in the second meeting of cabinet sub-committee to meet with the Lahore Commissioner, DC Lahore, representatives of industries, transport, and police to address the issue of fuel adulteration. The aim of the meeting was to formulate a clear and comprehensive plan to deal with violations of environment, she added. ADC (G) Safdar Virk told the meeting about actions taken by the district administration and said that samples were collected and forwarded to laboratories for inspection. Representative of transport, industry, police, Additional Secretary EPD Khadija Tul Kubra, Director Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.