LAHORE - The semifinals of the Tenacious Polo Cup 2020 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club. In the first semifinal of the day, Tetra Pak will vie against Diamond Paints Blue at 2:00 pm while in the second semifinal, Barry’s and Monnoo Polo Team at 3:00 pm at the same venue. Tomorrow (Saturday), for the subsidiary finals, the two-chukker matches will be played among three teams of Pool A including FG Polo Team, Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints and Master Paints at 1:30 pm while at 2:30 pm, the losing sides of Pool B including AOS Polo Team, BN Polo Team and Diamond Paints White will also vie against each other in two-chukker matches for the place in subsidiary final.