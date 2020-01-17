Share:

LAHORE (PR): The Cube Design Services, a full-service architecture and design firm, held the first-of-its-kind Open House and Networking event at one of its properties in Lahore on January 15, 2020. The aim of the event was to provide potential buyers with an opportunity to thoroughly view the property through an interactive on-site experience, answer questions if any, and make themselves feel at home as they envision living there. The event was attended by eminent celebrities and guests. National cricket stars Azhar Ali, Misbah ul haq, Babar Azam, Imad Waseem, Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood and others also attended the Open House event, showing keen interest in modern architecture and design of the property. Renowned columnist Orya Maqbool Jan also graced the occasion by his presence and appreciation for the project.