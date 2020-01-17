Share:

LAHORE - A training workshop on the importance of laparoscopy was held under aegis of Department of Surgery of Lahore General Hospital here Thursday. While speaking on this occasion, Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said the introduction of laparoscopic treatment in public hospitals after private institutions was a very welcome thing, which also cost the common man less with increased comfort. The workshop includes all three of the General Hospital’s Department of Surgery. Senior surgeons and doctors from a number of hospitals participated in large numbers. Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said laparoscopy was an advanced procedure that helped patients get faster and modern treatment facilities. He said the treatment also reduced patients’ suffering and doctors could take care of more patients.

He said the training workshops had great significance for surgeons and doctors to enhance their professionalism.