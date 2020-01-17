Share:

rawalpindi - Speakers stressed to enhance the use of space-related technologies, applications, services and information to manage the water resources in an adequate manner to fulfil the needs of country in agriculture.

They stated these views while addressing at an international seminar on digital technologies for managing agriculture and water resources, here on Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

The seminar was organised by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Faculty of Agricultural Engineering with an aim to create awareness about space technologies among the farming community for their farming activities, budgeting, reporting and monitoring on multiple tasks and performances.

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman said that said that research based planning is need of time to manage the water resources in an adequate manner. He stated that traditional ways of water management may be replaced with latest techniques and equipment to get more production in agriculture.

The Vice Chancellor said that digital technologies can help increase production and support in improving livelihoods of the farming communities in particular and food security of masses in general. He said that space technology can help to inform farmers not only about the markets but also to guide them on improved farming practices.

Director, Aratos Systems Netherland, Dr. Nikos, D. Bogonikolos presented about space technologies for the society, present and future opportunities. He discussed about unique advantages of Stratospheric Remote Sensing. Stratospheric drones can move from region to region as the season progresses (similar to grape pickers) or be quickly repurposed. He summarised that high altitude platforms can dynamically adapt to cloud coverage, provide optimum revisit rate and data freshness.

Dr. Akthar abbas Assistant Director Surface Water Management Section at Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Australia presented about Impacts of Climate Change, System Harmonisation, and Water Management 101. He provided the brief summary of River System of the Murray-Darling Basi, Australia. He discussed about water access entitlements provide a right in perpetuity to a share of consumptive pool in a water plan. He summarised that water allocation represents the physical volume of water allocated to a water access entitlement in a given water season. Water allocations, unlike water entitlements, are “use or lose it,” but with a carryover allowance from one season to the next that varies by state.

Dr. Jahanzeb Masood Cheema Incharge Faculty of Agricultural Engineering presented about satellite and UAV applications in water management and crop monitoring. He discussed about satellite applications at basin scale, monitoring of crop health at different growth stages to determine plant vigor, identifying hot spots where crop is more prone to nutrient deficiency and/or under pest attack, monitoring of farms’ overall performance, crop yield and corresponding income estimation, and advisory service to the farmer.

Bareerah Fatima Liaison Officer, PCRWR’s Advisory Services talked about programme for Agricultural Water Management in Pakistan while Dr. Muhammad Naveed Tahir Assistant Professor Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi presented about application of earth observation data in Agriculture.

At the end, Vice Chancellor distributed shields and certificates to the guest speakers.