Share:

LAHORE - A 30-year-old woman was found dead in an empty plot in Mughalpura on early Thursday. The body, not identified yet, was sent to the morgue fro autopsy. A police official said there were visible torture marks on the body parts of the deceased. The body was lying in an empty plot on the heap of garbage as police reached there. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone in the morning. According to police, unidentified killers murdered the woman somewhere else but fled after throwing her body in an empty plot. The police were investigating the death. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman was found dead at her relatives’ house in the North Cantonment police precincts on Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Hina Bibi, a local resident. One of her relatives told the police that the woman fell unconscious after drinking liquor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she expired later. The police were investigating the death.