LOS ANGELES (GN): Heidi Klum had an ‘’amazing experience’’ working on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

The 46-year-old model was a judge for six seasons of the American talent competition, and has said she ‘’only’’ had positive experiences whilst working on the show.

Heidi’s comments come after Gabrielle Union departed the programme after sitting on the judging panel for just one season, amid reports that she complained about a ‘’toxic’’ culture, racial bias and discrimination during her time on the show.

And whilst Heidi says she never saw anything ‘’weird or hurtful’’ taking place whilst she worked on the show, she insisted she ‘’can’t speak’’ for Gabrielle.

Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, she said: ‘’I’ve only had an amazing experience. I can’t speak for her. I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything that was weird or hurtful.’’

The blonde beauty is now a judge on spin-off show ‘America’s Got Talent: Champions’ and says that any tension seen amongst members of the judging panel is simply for entertainment purposes.

She added: ‘’Of course, there’s always this cat-and-dog fight, but this is fun. You say something silly. For me, being on television, I want to entertain people. I want people to have a good time. I want people to go away from their life for two hours and just have fun and enjoy.’’

Gabrielle departed the show alongside Julianne Hough in November last year, and later met with NBC representatives for a five hour meeting, in order to push for ‘’real change’’ on the show.

She tweeted after the meeting: ‘’We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.

‘’I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.’’

NBC have promised to make a ‘’further investigation’’ into the ‘Bring It On’ star’s complaints and hailed the meeting as ‘’candid and productive’’.

They said in a statement: ‘’The initial conversation was candid and productive.

‘’While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.’’

The broadcaster reportedly plans to bring in an independent investigator to probe the show and ‘AGT’ creator Simon Cowell will be probed and likely asked to make some changes