Haripur- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Police raided a religious seminary cum spiritual healing center in Haripur and recovered 115 chained individuals from the place.

According to details, Police raided a religious seminary in Padhiana area in the suburbs of Haripur city and recovered 115 chained and brutally tortured individuals from the place, the individuals were admitted by their family for the spiritual cure of drug addiction.

The detainees were reportedly tortured in the name of spiritual curing methods and their families were charged around ten thousand rupees per month for the cure.

Seminary administrator Ilyas Qadri along with his four aides was arrested. The same seminary was raided by police in 2006 and around 106 detainees were recovered back then.