BUREWALA

A woman died because of ‘negligence’ of a doctor after delivery at a private clinic here the other day.

Samra Bashir, daughter of Bashir Ahmad of A Block, was brought to the clinic of Dr Muhammad Anwar Gujjar for delivery where no female gynecologist was available. Dr Anwar performed the operation and the woman gave birth to a baby girl. After the operation, the woman’s condition started deteriorating allegedly due to excessive dose of anesthesia. The woman died in two hours. After her death, the family members got infuriated and held the doctor responsible for her death. Later, they started beating the doctor and his staffers. They also blocked a road by placing a body on it.

After getting information, DSP Zulfiqar Ali and Model Town SHO Shahid Latif reached the spot and sent the body to THQ Hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case against Dr Muhammad Anwar and five staffers and started investigations. Earlier, Dr Anwar was suspended and transferred from THQ Hospital for negligence on the report of Vehari DPO. Later, he was appointed at Basic Health Unit Chak 96/12-L, Chichawatni despite his private clinic in Burewala.

BANDITS SWEEP HOUSE: Three unknown armed bandits looted the house of brick kiln owners at Shah Faisal Colony here the other day.

Reportedly, three robbers forced entry into the house of brick-klin owners Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Ashraf when they were away from the house.

The robbers held the family members hostages and looted Rs30,000, 750 US Dollars, 300 Pound Sterlings, gold ornaments, cellphones and other valuables. The City Police have registered a case and started investigations.