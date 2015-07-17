Kokkinakis wins singles berth for Aussies

DARWIN – Teenager Thanasi Kokkinakis has beaten big-serving Sam Groth for Australia's second singles berth in the Davis Cup quarter-final against Kazakhstan starting Friday, a tie overshadowed by off-court controversies in the lead-up. The rising star will face Kazakhstan's top player, world No 63 Mikhail Kukushkin, in the opening day singles with Nick Kyrgios, coming off a heated Wimbledon campaign, then taking on world No 115 Aleksandr Nedovyesov. Kyrgios was heavily criticised by the Australian media amid claims of ‘tanking’ during his fourth-round loss to Frenchman Richard Gasquet at the All England Club, and also for arguing with umpires and sarcasm during his press conferences. It culminated in a very public spat with swim legend Dawn Fraser, who called his behaviour ‘absolutely disgusting’.–AFP

Armstrong embarks on Tour stage

MURET – For the first time since he was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles, disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong on Thursday rode a stage of the famous race for charity. Armstrong was riding a 198-kilometre (123-mile) stage of the race a day ahead of the competing riders for a leukaemia charity but cycling officials have branded the exercise "disrespectful". The 43-year-old American, who himself is a cancer survivor, stressed he was riding for a "great cause" and it was something he was committed to "regardless of what people think". The charity, the brainchild of former England football international Geoff Thomas who beat leukaemia, aims to raise "around £1 million" (1.4 million euros, $1.5million) mainly via sponsorship garnered by the 10 other amateur cyclists riding the route.–AFP

Hackett commits for tilt at Rio Olympics

BRISBANE – Dual Olympic champion Grant Hackett said Thursday he would go after a place in the Australian team for next year's Rio Olympics. Hackett, 35, who is in Australia's relay team for this month's world championships in Russia said he would contest the Rio trials next year after becoming convinced he could again handle the rigours of training. "It is more of a commitment to the sport," Hackett told a sponsor's gathering. "For me, it goes beyond the world championships now. "I will certainly be looking forward to the Olympic trials next year. "It is something that I've been hesitating committing to because I really wasn't sure how my body was going to hold up all through this or whether I could actually get the times or even had a realistic time frame to be competitive.–AFP

Robinho re-united with Scolari

BEIJING - Brazilian veteran Robinho will join Luiz Felipe Scolari's Guangzhou Evergrande, the Chinese champions announced Thursday, re-uniting the pair after the ex-Real Madrid player was left off Scolari's World Cup roster. 'Big Phil' enticed the 31-year-old to China "for a contract period of six months", a statement on the website of the Guangdong outfit said, after weeks of speculation. The statement gave no mention of Robinho's salary, but it is likely to be a lucrative deal, following on from Scolari's 14 million euro ($15.7m) capture of fellow Brazilian Paulinho last month. Robinho was one of the big names left out of Scolari's squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, despite playing against Chile in a friendly only two months before the team was announced.–AFP

I'll win world title for legend Roach: Yang

MACAU – China's exciting prospect "IK" Yang Lian Hui declared Thursday that he will win the vacant IBF junior welterweight world title Saturday in honour of his absent Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach. On doctor's orders, Roach, legendary trainer of 34 world champions including Manny Pacquiao, was unable to make the trip from Los Angeles to the southern Chinese city of Macau for Saturday's showdown against Cesar Cuenca. Roach, 55, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, has a long-standing back problem that will require surgery and has been told he is not up to the rigours of long-haul flying. "I have been working very hard with Freddie for the past three months so I am sad he cannot be with me now," Yang said. "All the way he has been making me a better fighter. I want to honour him with this fight."–AFP