KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar has said that his party is not going to leave government quarters affectees alone and the case will be moved to the judiciary seeking justice for the poor.

Sattar expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Martain Quarter Najaf Road Karachi. The press conference was called to talk about over the permanent allotment of government quarters situated in District South. MQM other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media men, MQM leader said that since year 1972 the resident of the Government Quarters were demanding for allotment but unfortunately the issue still exists creating mental agony for the residents. He said that the allotment issue did come on the table but then ruling governments not even bother to debate over the matter. The issue is pending since 46 years while rulers instead of taking any steps adopted pathetic attitude, he added.

Sattar said that in past the government employees who were the resident of government quarters demanded for the allotment and in response then ruling government practiced delay tactics. PPP leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto promised the resident of the quarters for the allotment while the resident also kept reminding the authorities through letter while judiciary also stated that the resident should be given alternate land before vacating the government quarters. The authorities instead of making any hurry over the matter should put the issue in debate after the general election 2018, added MQM leader.

He further said that MQM stood with the victims and has planned to submit a review petition with a hope that Chief Justice of Supreme Court would do justice in this regard.

Sattar‘s presser witnessed mismanagement when women supporters present at the venue started a quarrel. One of the women said that she was not going to vacant the house and warned of attempting suicide if any authorities or any political force tried to pressurise.

Earlier, MQM assured us to resolve the issue but has not done anything visible whereas when the resident approached MQM leadership, they neglected the issue stating that matter would be reviewed after the general election, she added.

In response MQM women supporter stopped the victim woman to narrate further and forced out from the room. MQM supporters also tried to stop the coverage of the incident by threatening the media men to switch off their cameras.

Contouring the occurrence Sattar said that opponents were trying to ruin our program. The women who told an irrelevant story was actually member of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). Her name was Shahzia and she holds a key slot in PSP said Sattar adding that MQM believes in democracy and never thought of spoil any political party meeting.