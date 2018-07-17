Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested 20 suspects including an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during separate targeted raids in various parts of the city while the Rangers has apprehended four suspects during separate raids in Karachi and Hyderabad here on Monday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the Rangers troops conducted a raid in Awami Colony and arrested three suspects including Zamir Ahmed, Faisal Bilal and Waqas. The spokesperson said that the arrested suspects were involved in cases of street crime and drug peddling. In a joint raid in Hyderabad the Rangers and police personnel were arrested a suspect, identified as Gulfam Palari who involved in various criminal cases. Separately, Taimuria police claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer affiliated with the MQM-L. Police said that the suspect identified as Afzal while weapon also been recovered from his possession.

Police further said that the suspects involved in murders, attempt to murder and extortion cases, however, further investigation was underway. Docks police has arrested a drug peddler, identified as Anwar Khan while drug also been recovered from his possession.

Korangi Industrial Area police during a raid arrested a suspect namely Sajid and recovered a pistol from his possession. Frere police arrested a suspect namely Iqbal aka Bali and recovered weapon from his possession.

Frere police in a separate raid at a gambling den and arrested 13 gamblers including Mushtaq Ahmed, Kamal Deen, Bashir Ahmed, Iqbal, Naseer Ahmed, Javed, Rafiq, Sabir, Yaqoob, Zafar Hussain, Munir and Dilshad Hussain.

Police said that money and gambling equipments also been recovered during the raid. Kalakot police during a raid arrested a suspect and recovered weapon from his possession, police adding that the suspect indentified as Walid aka Wali Daad.

Pirabad police has arrested a suspect Adil and recovered weapon from his possession. Sohrab Goth police arrested a suspect and recovered weapon from his possession. Police said that the suspect identified as Inayatullah, involved in cases of street crime.