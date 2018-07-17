Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has impounded 2646 Public Service Vehicles for over-charging, misconduct with passengers, accommodating males at women seats and over-loading during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Monday. He said that SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed had directed for strict action against those PSVs involved in violating traffic rules. A massive crackdown started and Islamabad Police took action against 149570 PSVs.

The SSP has said that ITP has constituted special squads to curb such violations in future. The squads are performing duties at various roads, avenues and boulevards of the city. He stressed that those PSVs drivers involved in overloading, misbehaviour and overcharging for more than one time would have to face action through cancellation of route permits.

The SSP said that the purpose of this action is to ensure convenience to citizens who have to commute everyday from one place to other using public transport. He said that directions have been issued to drivers to place fare list in vehicles and citizens can lodge their complaints at ITP helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police held 16 persons in a search operation in different parts of the city. According to local police, the purpose of the operation was to maintain law and order and ensure tranquillity ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held on July 25. The operation was conducted in sector F-11 and darbar Syed Muzammal Shah. Several motorbikes which were being driven without registration nooks were also impounded.