Islamabad - Islamabad Police have arrested 4349 criminals including 866 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 329.8 millions from them during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Monday. He said in compliance with the directions of the high ups, heads of all police stations reviewed performance of their subordinates especially the Investigation Officers probing various cases. Owing to the renewed efforts during the current year, the police arrested 318 persons involved in 186 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs. 32.3 million from them including gold ornaments and cash.

He said the police officials completed investigation in 4470 cases and submitted their challans in the relevant courts. A total of 258 burglary cases were resolved.403 burglars were arrested and valuables worth over Rs. 74.8 million were recovered from them. 108 vehicles worth Rs, 93.8 million were recovered from 85 car-lifters involved in 118 cases while 72 bike-lifters involved in 108 cases were held besides the recovery of motorbikes worth Rs. 4.2 millions from them. The police also arrested 89 persons for their alleged involvement in 100 cases of tampering vehicles and recovered 97 vehicles worth Rs. 120.28 million from them. During a special crackdown against absconders, the police arrested 406 proclaimed offenders and 462 court absconders.

The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted by the police in different criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables. The police apprehended 572 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 27 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 549 pistols and 4744 rounds from them. A total of 796 persons were held for possession of narcotics and liquor while 705 cases were registered against them besides the recovery of 184.710 kilogram hashish, 29.226 kilogram gram heroin and 13774 wine/liquor bottles. Islamabad police launched a crackdown against those involved in illicit activities and arrested 192 men and 228 women after registering 76 cases against them. To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 109 search operations were conducted along with personnel of the law-enforcement agencies and held 324 suspects.

SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has said the police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during the ongoing year. He urged the police officials to adopt a polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolving most of the problems. He has also directed for effective crackdown against drug peddlers so that society could get rid of drug menace.