CHITRAL - Nisar Dastageer, the candidate of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Haqeeqi group, withdrew in the favour of PTI candidate Abdul Lateef in NA-1 constituency.

A meeting was held at Kaiso village under the chair of Rahmat Karim. The PTI candidates for NA-1 Abdul Lateef and PK-1 Israruddin Saboor were warmly welcomed by Kaiso people. District president of All Pakistan Muslim Leaque Haqeeqi group announced to join PTI and candidate for NA-1 also withdrew from the election race. Local people said that the candidates of different parties did not return after winning the elections. The candidates requested to the people that this time they should use their votes in favour of PTI. On the occasion a large number of people joined PTI and party leaders Haji Sultan, Abdul Lateef, Israruddin put party's cap on their head.

Lawyer robbed of cash

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM -Three robbers, riding a motorbike, robbed a lawyer of cash worth Rs56,000 at Colony Syedan here the other day. According to police, Malik Sanaullah, member of Depalpur Bar Association, was on the way back home from tehsil courts. As he reached near Colony Syedan, three robbers intercepted him at gunpoint and robbed him of cash amounting to Rs56,000.

On being informed of the incident, Depalpur Cantt Bar Association president Ch Waheed Ahmed, flanked by policemen, reached the spot and got a case registered against the robbers at Hujra Shah Muqeem police station.