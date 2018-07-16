Share:

PARIS-Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed their support for France by screening the World Cup final before their Paris concert on Sunday. As part of their ‘On the Run II Tour’ the Carters performed at the Stade de France but they ensured that any soccer fans wouldn’t miss seeing France play Croatia in the final by showing the match. The gesture made their fans very happy and Beyonce - who performed with Jay-Z with them both wearing France jerseys - shared a number of photos of fans celebrating Les Bleus’ 4-2 victory over Croatia on her Instagram account. Fans took to Twitter to comment on the experience, with one user saying: ‘’Watching France win the World Cup inside the Stade de France before Beyonce and Jay Z is something I will never ever forget.’’ Another tweeted: ‘’Beyonce and Jay-Z played in Paris today. Opened the stadium early and played the World Cup final on massive screens. Then performed in French kits with 2 stars. Amazing.’’ The couple, who are parents to Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, recently filmed their music video for ‘Ape S**t’ at the Louvre in Paris, which showed the couple and a group of dancers among some of the most famous artwork in the world. The ‘Hold Up’ singer posted a series of photo’s on Instagram of her dancers in front of artworks such as the Mona Lisa, and it has recently been announced that the French museum will now be providing a new Beyonce and Jay-Z themed tour.

The tour will spotlight the 17 artworks shown in the music video, such as context for each artwork, as well as pinpointing exact locations of exhibits.