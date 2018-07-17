Share:

MIRPURKHAS:- Notables of Mirpurkhas announced their support for Syed Ali Nawaz, candidate from NA-218, and PPP candidate for PS-47 in the upcoming general election.

The meeting was held in a Soomra House here on Monday in which different locals leaders have discussed the names of different candidates for support of their community.

Talking to media, they alleged that in past their problems could not be resolved despite giving votes to previous candidates and now after discussed decided that they would cast their votes in favour of those candidates would fulfil commitments after winning the election. They hoped that above supported candidates have vowed with them to resolve their grievances after winning the election. They appealed the all Soomro community people to give their votes to above candidates for their bright future.