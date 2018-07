Share:

KARACHI (PR) This is to clarify that Silkbank, due to similarity of its name with another bank was misreported in a section of the Press and a couple of TV Channels. Silkbank does not have any of those accounts which are being investigated. Also, no staff member of Silkbank was called by any authorities or investigated. The confusion arose only due to similarity of Silkbank's name with another bank in Sindh.