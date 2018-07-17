Share:

Team AkzoNobel finishes Volvo Ocean Race with second place on final leg

KARACHI (PR): Team AkzoNobel has finished second on the final leg of the Volvo Ocean Race around the world to claim fourth place in the overall standings, after Leg 11 from Gothenburg, Sweden came to a thrilling conclusion in front of huge crowds on the beachfront of The Hague in the Netherlands.

The 45,000-nautical mile (83,000-kilometre) ocean racing marathon took eight months of gruelling legs from port to port around the world.

The AkzoNobel crew also set a new outright 24-hour distance time for the Volvo Ocean Race on Leg 9 from the United States to the United Kingdom when they clocked up 602.51 nautical miles (1,115.8 kilometers), making them the fastest Volvo Ocean Race crew ever in the 45-year history of the race.

Peek Freans Chocolicious showcases real spirit of football in Pakistan with 'DhakDhak Goal'

KARACHI (PR): One of Pakistan's most renowned brands for the youth, Peek Freans Chocolicious, recently launched its anthem for the football World Cup titled "DhakDhak Goal". An upbeat soundtrack that's full of passion for the game, 'DhakDhak Goal' shows the rising talent for football and the various ways in which it is celebrated in Pakistan. Through the video, Peek Freans Chocolicious provides a true flavor of how the game is perceived across Pakistan and how it connects with the fans. Footballers from every corner of the nation are shown playing the game with great love and passion, thus reinforcing the image of football as a game that was born on the streets and which belongs to the people.

Since it's inception, the company's emphasis has always been on the need to experiment with unique concepts and find ways to help connect with its target market. Through this anthem, its highly successful biscuit brand, Peek Freans Chocolicious, has shown that football is less about the flair and flamboyance normally associated with high profile games and more about the sheer enthusiasm and zeal that people have for the game. It is about bonding across social, ethnic and sectarian classes of society and understanding the true meaning of sportsmanship.

Shan Foods wins award big at the Effie Awards

KARACHI (PR): Shan Foods' recent campaign #Khaana With Parosi developed with Ogilvy Pakistan secured the prestigious Silver Award in the food category at the APAC Effie Awards, 2018 held in Singapore.

'The Effie Awards' is a prominent global platform where being recognized amongst thousands of submissions from around the globe is an unprecedented achievement and Shan Food's is Pakistan's' first indigenous brand to have achieved this.

#KhaanaWithParosi touched upon a relevant cultural & religious insight of maintaining relationships & sharing food with neighbors. The insight was taken a step further demonstrating hospitality & inclusiveness of our society with our geographical neighbor China, featuring a Chinese woman adjusting to her new life in Lahore winning hearts and breaking barriers through food. The campaign coincided with the onset of the CPEC arrangement involving the development of an economic corridor with China leading to an influx of Chinese citizens.

The campaign hit the right cords with consumers across the world & came to be known as one of the most viral campaigns in Pakistan's media history receiving organic coverage from renowned local and international media platforms like CNN, BBC, RadioMirchi, Dawn etc.

Shangrila, Chef Maida sign MoU

KARACHI (PR): Shangrila (Private) Limited has recently appointed the popular Chef Maida Rahat Ali as its brand ambassador. The MoU was signed in the presence of media representatives on Saturday June 07, 2018 at a press conference held at [Creek Ramada, DHA], Karachi. According to the deal, Chef Maida, as Shangrila (Private) Limited's brand ambassador, will be sharing her experience and expertise during various learning-and-awareness activities to be held by Shangrila. Considered to be the youngest chef of Pakistan at the start of her career, Chef Maida is the daughter of seasoned Chef Rahat. Being trained in Singapore, Chef Maida is a specialist in presentation of vegetables and the preparation of Thai cuisine, and the current affiliation with Shangrila is a positive.