Halep stays on top as Kerber move up

PARIS - Simona Halep retained the number one spot in the latest women's rankings despite losing in the third round at Wimbledon, but below her the upsets at the grass-court major caused turmoil. Winner Angelique Kerber jumped six places to fourth, while the two women who contested the 2017 final both fell sharply after failing to match that performance. Venus Williams lost in the third round and dropped five places to 14. Reigning champion Garbine Muguruza fell in the second round and lost four places to number seven. The biggest gainer was Serena Williams, who reached the final in just the fourth tournament of her comeback following daughter Olympia's birth in September and leapt 153 places to 28. At number 2 is Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, at number 3 is USA’s Sloane Stephens.–AFP

Djokovic back in top 10 after title win

PYEONGCHANG - Novak Djokovic's fourth Wimbledon win propelled him back into the top 10 of the latest ATP rankings released Monday. Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to claim his fourth Wimbledon men's singles crown on Sunday, launching him 11 places to 10th in the rankings, ending an eight months top 10 exile. South African surprise finalist Anderson, 32, moved up three places to fifth in the rankings. Djokovic, whose last stay in the top 10 dates back to October 2017, is hoping his 13th grand slam title will mark a turning point after a difficult two years marked by loss of motivation, personal issues and niggling injuries. Spain's Rafael Nadal remains top of the table and has widened the gap over No 2 Roger Federer, who was eliminated by Anderson in a marathon quarterfinal.–AFP

Woods working on $10m Mickelson match

CARNOUSTIE - Tiger Woods said Sunday that he and longtime rival Phil Mickelson are "still working" on a $10 million 'winner-takes-all' match. "We are still working on it and it's not there yet but we are trying to make it happen," said Woods after playing several practice holes at the Carnoustie course in Scotland, where this year's British Open starts on Thursday. "Phil and I are friends and we are always trying to make each other uncomfortable and needle each other," Woods added. Between them, the two Americans have won 19 major championships, although Woods has 14 to Mickelson's five. The pair's hauls include both British Open and US Masters titles. Patrick Reed, this year's Masters champion, recently joked he would only watch Woods tackle Mickelson if they each put up their own money.–AFP

TPCC beat NYPD to win cricket trophy

LAHORE - Toronto Police Cricket Club (TPCC) defeated New York Police Department (NYPD) by 6 runs in the final of North American Police Cricket Championship 2018. According to TPCC coach Nadeem Zafar Gondal, Toronto Police, batting first, were all out for 199 in 30 overs. Aman was top-scorer with 39 runs while Suhail hit 31, Mansoor 19 and Amir Butt 16. In reply, NYPD could score 193 runs for 8 wickets in 30 overs. Habib slammed 39 and Dayal 30 runs. Aman grabbed 3 wickets while Murtaza took 2 and Mustafa and Rehan one each. NYPD captain Sayed was named best bowler, Habib (NYPD) best batsman and Aman (TPCC) player of the tournament. TPCC president Mansoor and vice president Amir Butt congratulated coach Nadeem Zafar, captain Godwin and entire team for winning the trophy.–Staff Reporter

Faisalabad win Inter-District Dodgeball

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad won the Inter-District Dodgeball Championship while Jhang finished second. Pakistan Dodgeball Federation (PDG) vice president Chaudhry Abdul Ghafar Gujar and secretary Zia-ur-Rehman were the chief guests and gave away the prizes and trophies. Divisional Dodgeball Association president Usman Anjum, secretary Rashid Ali and others were also present there. Four district teams including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Sing and Chiniot took part in the event. PDF secretary Zia-ur-Rehman appreciated the performance of Faisalabad division for holding the event successfully and hoped such events would be held regularly for youth.–Staff Reporter.